Under-display fingerprint claim for iPhone 13 Pro

While the iPhone 12 series, introduced by Apple with a delay, was still fresh, the first design prototypes for the iPhone 13 Pro appeared. In these designs, the design of the iPhone 12 series seems to be repeated. In this prototype design, it is claimed that the fingerprint sensor will also come under the screen.

It is a matter of curiosity whether the brand, which is disappointed in the sales of the iPhone 12 Mini, will present a new mini in the new series.

How will iPhone 13 Pro be designed? Here are the expected features

Although the design and features of the iPhone 13 Pro are still to be finalized, it is expected to arrive with a design similar to the iPhone 12 Pro design.

Especially in the shared image, the emphasis on under-screen fingerprint sensor technology drew attention. Although there is an emphasis on the concept design of the under-display fingerprint sensor in the iPhone 13 Pro design, Apple abandoned fingerprint technology long ago because it offered insufficient security. That’s why we wonder what kind of solution the brand will come up with.

In this concept design made by LetsGo Digital, it is seen that the notch is much thinner. How much this design will be adopted by Apple is a matter of curiosity.

In this shared concept, there does not seem to be a difference on the iPhone 13 Pro camera side. However, Apple is expected to make significant changes in the 13 Pro and Pro Max cameras.

Although the features of the iPhone 13 Pro are not yet clear, it will appear with the A15 Bionic processor, which will be produced with a 5 nm production process on the processor side. It is also expected that Apple will offer 120 Hz screen refresh support for iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max.

Apart from this, an interesting feature is expected to come between the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max features, such as the ability to edit the depth of field of the video afterwards. There may be changes on the Ultra wide angle camera side of the models that are expected to improve for portrait and video modes.

Could the under-screen fingerprint sensor that appears on the iPhone 13 Pro protop be realized? We welcome your comments.