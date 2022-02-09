Uncharted: Tom Holland Explains The Differences Between Being Spider-Man And Nathan Drake

Uncharted: We interviewed Tom Holland in Madrid on the occasion of the premiere of the Uncharted movie on February 11. This is how he feels during his visit to Spain. Tom Holland is a guy with a very tight schedule. The British, not content with traveling halfway around the world to promote the successful Spider-Man: No Way Home with Sony Pictures, begins this year 2022 doing the same with his new adventure, Uncharted. The film, which is scheduled to be released on February 11, has allowed him to get to know himself a little better as a professional. From Peter Parker to Nathan Drake, from Spider-Man to the most iconic icon of the modern PlayStation. That great power carries great responsibility and, in statements to FreeGameTips in a recent interview at the Teatro Real in Madrid, it is something that makes him feel “very lucky”.

“It has been a bit overwhelming, but a great honor”

When asked about how he has managed not only the premiere, but the filming of two such important films consecutively -he barely had three days off between the filming of Spider-Man: No Way Home and Uncharted-, pandemic through, Holland breathes deep and explains: “I feel very lucky. I’ve always been a big fan of this genre, so I’ve really enjoyed it. To be a part of it all in such, such an important role… These movies are something I’m very proud of. So it’s been a bit overwhelming, but a great honor.”

Nathan Drake is an emblem of the video game, an unforgettable character, with an idiosyncrasy recognizable to anyone who has played the Uncharted video games. Holland admits that he has had a great time, that he has enjoyed touring Barcelona and the rest of the cities where the film has been recorded.

“It has been very special; I’m a huge fan of [Uncharted’s] video games. So playing a character that I’ve looked up to for so long has been really nice. But also on the strictly physical plane. I think Nathan Drake is a great character, someone I look up to, so it was comfortable for me to play him and face the challenges of jumping out of a ship or falling out of a plane. I really enjoyed it a lot.”

As far as Barcelona is concerned, the actor acknowledges having been amazed by the Ciudad Condal. His visit to the Catalan capital gave him a great time and, as he himself says, every time he has to come to Spain it is not a problem for him.