Uncharted: This is how Tom Holland looks as Nathan Drake

We finally got our first official look at Tom Holland in the new Uncharted movie to show what the actor will look like when he plays the lead Nathan Drake.

Tom Holland will play a younger version of the character than Uncharted fans are used to seeing and will star in the film alongside Mark Wahlberg, who plays Sully, Nathan Drake’s mentor. The Uncharted movie is scheduled to hit theaters on July 16, 2021.

Holland shared the image to show how he would look like the Nathan Drake remake from the Uncharted movie. Although we’ve seen photos before that gave us a general idea of ​​what he would look like while filming Uncharted, this is the best look we’ve gotten so far of the actual character he’s playing.

The Nathan Drake from the Uncharted games is the one people know best, so this younger version of the character will be a completely different take on the movie. There were some who had reservations about seeing this kind of version of Nathan Drake considering the number of times we’ve seen the character portrayed in games, but judging by the image shared on Holland’s Instagram where he has his gaze down on the role of Nathan Drake is doing very well.

Holland spoke earlier about this version of Nathan Drake that he will play in the movie and said it was a “very young and fresh version of the character” that will show people a side of the protagonist that they did not know in the games. Details about the movie’s plot have yet to be revealed, but anyone who’s played some of the Uncharted games will have at least a general idea of ​​what to expect from the movie.

As for the actors playing the Uncharted characters, those involved in the film seem to have only positive things to say about each other, although we wouldn’t expect much more.

Actor Tom Holland said Wahlberg is going to be an amazing Sully, and recently the games voice actor for Nathan Drake, Nolan North, had positive things to say. He said that seeing the actor was like looking in a mirror and that Holland was “crushing” him like Nathan Drake.

The Uncharted movie will hit theaters on July 16, 2021, unless there are further delays




