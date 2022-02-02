Uncharted: The New Film Poster Reveals Its Locations, Including Barcelona

Uncharted: The next film starring Tom Holland discovers a new promotional image and new clips with unpublished footage: February 11 in theaters. Uncharted, the new Sony Pictures movie based on such a popular PlayStation video game franchise and starring Tom Holland (Spider-Man: No Way Home), presents new promotional materials ahead of its upcoming theatrical release scheduled for 11th February. So much so, that we have a new poster of its IMAX version with the different locations that the young film Drake will visit, as well as a couple of clips with unpublished footage in Spanish.

Nathan Drake will visit Barcelona

Thus, the younger version of Naughty Dog’s iconic treasure hunter will embark on a journey around the world in search of a fortune lost by Ferdinand Magellan 500 years ago. A journey full of dangers and adventures in which you will visit several key places such as Paris, Manhattan, Rome, Agra, Giza or Barcelona. Yes, and it is that as we saw in the trailer that you can see heading this news, Drake will also pass through Barcelona in search of clues, as reflected in the new IMAX poster that we offer you below.

We leave you with the official synopsis of Uncharted, as well as a couple of clips with unpublished footage recently published by Sony Pictures Spain: “The cunning thief Nathan Drake (Tom Holland) is recruited by veteran treasure hunter Victor “Sully” Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg) to recover a fortune lost by Ferdinand Magellan 500 years ago. What at first was a robbery plan for both, turns into a heart-stopping race around the world to get the loot before the ruthless Moncada (Antonio Banderas) does it, who claims that he and his family are the real ones. heirs”.

“If Nate and Sully can decipher the clues and solve one of the world’s oldest mysteries, they’ll be in a position to find the five billion dollar treasure and maybe even Nate’s long-missing brother…but… They will only succeed if they learn to work together.” Uncharted opens in theaters on February 11, 2022.