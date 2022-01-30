Uncharted: The Lost Legacy Director Thinks “Tom Holland Is A Great Choice”

Uncharted: The directors of Uncharted: The Lost Legacy talk about the film based on the franchise, which they claim to have seen only the trailers. Throughout the history of the Uncharted franchise, names like Neil Druckmann, Bruce Straley or Ammy Hennig come to mind, but in its creation process there have been others who are also vital, such as Shaun Escayg or Kurt Margenau. Margenau himself, director of Uncharted: The Lost Legacy and one of the most important designers in Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End, has spoken on the occasion of the launch of Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection -which includes both games- and also about the upcoming film starring Tom Holland.

Margenau confirms that he has not seen anything more from the film than what the rest of us have seen, that is, what was shown in trailers, so he has not yet formed an opinion about the film. Of course, what he has made clear is that he loves the choice of Tom Holland as a young Nathan Drake.

Two important names in the history of Drake

“Neither of us – Escayg and him – are involved in the film, and I’m excited to see Tom Holland’s interpretation of the character. I don’t know more than what has been seen in trailers,” says Margenau. “I’m excited. It’s like ‘it’s finally here!’ We have Uncharted on the big screen, and it’s not going to change directors again, and it’s not going to be in development any longer. I think Tom Holland is a great choice, and they’ve taken inspiration from video games, so it’s very satisfying to see that going to be in the movies.”

Meanwhile, the future of the franchise in video games is uncertain, but in the same interview, Escayg assures that now they do not rule anything out. “I think we can say you can never say never,” he says. “Uncharted is a franchise we love, the entire studio loves it, and of course Kurt and I. It’s a world we want to see more of.”

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection is now available on PS5.