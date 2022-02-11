Uncharted, Movie Review. At The Height Of Video Games?

Uncharted: PlayStation brings the successful Naughty Dog saga to the big screen by Ruben Fleischer. We tell you what we thought of Tom Holland’s adventure. If there’s one thing that has set PlayStation Studios apart over the past decade, it’s their ability to create unforgettable single-player video games focused on action, narrative, and a certain cinematic edge. And there’s Uncharted. In an era marked by the transmedia phenomenon, it is logical to understand that a license ends up becoming a media franchise and that, to this end, Nathan Drake was the first standard-bearer for PlayStation Productions to make the leap to the big screen. The result is bittersweet: it succeeds as a film, but it fails as an adaptation.

As you can imagine, it is inevitable for any fan of the Naughty Dog saga to think about the Uncharted video games when they sit in the movie theater and watch the first fifteen minutes of this footage, directed by Ruben Fleischer (Venom, Zombieland) . After all, that huge logo with the name of the saga is presented with strength and determination: it looks identical and sounds similar, but it doesn’t seem too similar.

This almost two-hour adventure puts us in the shoes of Nathan Drake (Tom Holland), a young thief recruited by a veteran treasure hunter, Victor “Sully” Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg). Both will try to recover a lost fortune from Ferdinand Magellan, a fortune that the House of Moncada lost five hundred years ago. Two takers for one booty: conflict is inevitable. From there, everything goes very fast; perhaps too much, without time to build the relationship between the two protagonists. Fleischer is in a hurry to make the two of them flesh and blood when, in reality, they have just met. The good thing is that they make a magnificent couple on screen, and that is surely the film’s greatest contribution, with the potential to become a saga if the box office goes along. There is chemistry, there is a synergy that makes time fly by. effective? Much.