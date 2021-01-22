Uncharted movie postponed once again

The adaptation of the Uncharted series, one of the most popular series among the PlayStation game series, made a big impact in the game world. The Uncharted movie, in which Tom Holland will portray the character of Nathan Drake and was postponed to July 16, 2021 in the past months, has been postponed once again.

Many sectors have been disrupted due to the pandemic. Undoubtedly, one of the sectors most affected by this period is the film industry. We witnessed that many films were postponed many times during this period. With the closure of cinemas, most films met the audience on digital platforms. Uncharted is just one of the movies that have been postponed many times.

Famous names such as Mark Wahlberg and Antonio Banderas are also included in the production, which Tom Holland, the lead actor of the film, says will be as good as the game series.

When was the Uncharted movie postponed?

The Game Awards presenter Geoff Keighley stated that the release date of the movie was delayed with his post on his official Twitter account. The current vision date for Uncharted, which was last postponed to July 16, 2021, is now February 11, 2022.

The Uncharted movie has been pushed back from this July to Feb. 11, 2022. pic.twitter.com/A2ZP8DjDTp — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) January 22, 2021

Not only Uncharted, but some of Sony’s major movies have been postponed en masse. Morbius, which will be released on March 19, 2021, has been postponed to January 21, 2022. On the other hand, in addition to the movie Cindrella, which was postponed from February 5, 2021 to July 16, 2021, Ghostbusters: Afterlife was also postponed from June 11, 2021 to November 11, 2021. Finally, Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway movie has been postponed from April 2, 2021 to June 11, 2021.

What are your expectations about the Uncharted movie? Do you think the movie will be postponed again?