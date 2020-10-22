Uncharted movie: first look Tom Holland as Nathan Drake

The actor has starred in one of his already famous (and prepared) leaks to show, in his style, what is the first official image of him from the film.

Tom Holland is well known for his “gaffes” when it comes to gutting details of his films, which have become practically a meme and a trait of admiration among his fans. In this case it all started with Nolan North, the actor who plays Nathan in video games, putting a photo with Holland in what clearly looks like a movie set, thanking him for the visit and stating that it was like “looking at himself in mirror”.

In the responses you could see phrases “the first official image of Uncharted”, so Holland continued the joke and stated in a separate tweet: “Do you think Sony would be angry if I spontaneously put a first capture of the film? Nolan’s approval, so they can’t fire me anymore. ” Then he put what, now, is the first official image that we have of the film, with Holland characterized as a young Nathan Drake, with his characteristic wardrobe, the same sloppy shirt, the cartridge belts and a very “Uncharted” environment.

Premiere in 2021

It is a good gift for the fans, who in addition to years seeing how the Uncharted film project had not yet materialized, had a last setback last March, when Sony announced that due to the COVID crisis, the film changed its Release date from March 5, 2021 to October 8 of that same year. Uncharted is one of Sony’s most valuable and fruitful licenses for what it has meant on various Playstation consoles, what it has sold and what it has triumphed at the critical level. In a year it will be seen if this formula, strongly inspired by the desire to make a “summer blockbuster adventure film”, as its director, Bruce Straley says, can make its way back to the big screen.



