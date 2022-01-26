Uncharted Legacy Of Thieves: See Differences Between PS5 And PS4

Uncharted Legacy Of Thieves: For those who are not, on the 28th (Friday) we will have the release of Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, which brings two games from the PS4 era (Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and Uncharted: Lost Legacy) in a collection on PS5 and PRAÇA. Despite being new generation versions, what are the differences from the PS4? Only the framerate changes? Is there more than one way?

Voxel has already reviewed the game and we cite some changes to the title, but Digital Foundry has revealed a video detailing all the technical aspects.

The PC version has not yet arrived for press and, for now, the contents are only from the PS5 game. Because of this, the channel made a comparison showing what changes (and there are small changes) and what the differences are between the three graphic modes.

Fidelity, Performance and Performance+ modes

According to Digital Foundry, the PS5 has basically three graphics modes for Uncharted Legacy of Thieves Collection: Fidelity, which presents the game in 4K (2160p) and at 30 fps, Performance, which offers the adventure in 2K (1440p) and in 60 fps, and finally the Performance+ mode, which features Full HD quality (1080p) and 120 fps.

In other words, the only changes are in resolution and frame rate, with no changes to draw distance, shadows, ambient occlusion or any other visual element in either game in the collection.

John Linneman of the channel, both Fidelity and Performance modes perform practically flawlessly, with, at best, an isolated frame drop here or there imperceptible. The Performance+ mode was the journalist’s favorite, which justifies that Uncharted 4 and Lost Legacy have very good post-processing solutions that mask the lower resolution and that the extra fluidity of 120 fps is very welcome.