Uncharted Legacy of Thieves Collection: Graphic Comparison Between PS4, PS4 Pro And PS5

Uncharted Legacy of Thieves: We review the data offered by a comparison of Uncharted 4: The Thief’s End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy between PlayStation consoles. Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, the remastered compilation of the two installments of the PS4 Uncharted saga (Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy) for PS5, goes on sale in just two days, although At FreeGameTips we have already been able to thoroughly test both titles to offer you a complete analysis. And to alleviate the wait until its official launch, we want to review the data of a detailed graphical and performance comparison published by the YouTube channel El Analista de Bits and from which the most interesting data between the PS4, PS4 versions is extracted. Pro and PS5 of both video games.

Uncharted remasters put to the test

Thus, the Uncharted games for PS4 offer a resolution of 1080p at 30fps, while on PS4 Pro 1440p is reached while maintaining the same 30fps. For their part, the remastered versions on PS5 offer up to three graphic modes with their own frame rates per second. So much so, that in fidelity mode the game runs at 2160p/30fps, while in performance mode it runs at 1440p although it goes up to 60fps. The third option is the so-called performance + with a resolution of 1080p although offering an image rate per second of 120fps.

At the level of loading times, on PS5 they are practically non-existent, while graphic aspects such as the anisotropic filter or the drawing distance of geometry and certain elements have been improved. Shadow improvements are limited to distance shadows and no texture improvements have been applied. As a curiosity, the games on PS4 occupy 104.63 GB, while on PS4 Pro they reach 107.08 GB; for its part, on PS5 it is reduced to 68.92 GB thanks to new data compression techniques.

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection hits stores on January 28, 2022 for PS5 (with an upgrade from PS4 to PS5 for 10 euros and the possibility of transferring your games and trophies to the new Sony system). The PC version does not currently have a release date.