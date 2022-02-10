Uncharted Director Will Make a Jak & Daxter Film, Probe Tom Holland

Uncharted film director Ruben Fleischer has confirmed that he is in the early stages of development on a feature film based on the Jak & Daxter franchise.

In an interview with GamesRadar, Fleischer says that writers have already been hired to make the first version of the script, with development in partnership with Sony and Naughty Dog – the same responsible for Uncharted. “My heyday as a gamer and playing PlayStation was with the first console. I can’t say it evolves with every title, so I’m a little stuck in the past. And that’s always been a game I’ve loved,” he explains.

According to the director, he identifies potential in the history of the partnership relationship between the protagonists. “They’re a team, helping each other and making sacrifices for each other. And that I think is the key to great comedy,” Fleishcer details.

And the main role?

In addition to confirming the project, the filmmaker also said that he can invite Tom Holland for one of the roles. In a recent interview, Nathan Drake’s interpreter stated that he would like to adapt the franchise and live Jak in a “darker” film.

“By coincidence, someone sent me the article (…). When I saw him on tour this week, I was like, ‘Look Tom, someone told me you wanted to do this movie. In fact, I’m trying to do it. ‘ So there’s this possibility of us getting together again on this one and I’m really excited for that,” says Fleischer.

So far, nothing has been made official about the film adaptation of Jak & Daxter by the companies involved. The franchise turned 20 years old in 2021, but it hasn’t won new new games since 2009.

Uncharted – Fora do Mapa opens on February 17 in Brazilian cinemas.