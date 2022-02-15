Uncharted Debuts In A Big Way In Spain: Best Box Office Premiere Of 2022

Uncharted: The Sony Pictures film signs one of the best international premieres and hints that it will be a success in box office worldwide. The Uncharted movie, available from this February 11 in theaters, has debuted with the best box office premiere so far in 2022 in Spain. After the successful record of Spider-Man: No Way Home (1,800 million dollars; sixth highest historical collection), Sony Pictures scores another goal, again with Tom Holland as the protagonist, with figures that are estimated to be above 3 .5 million dollars in its first weekend.

Spain flocks to see Uncharted, the film by Tom Holland

The new film starring the young Briton has all the ballots to become a saga. Although there are still many important markets for the premiere of Uncharted, such as the United States, Australia, Canada, Germany, Italy, Japan, France, Brazil, Mexico or South Korea, the initial figures invite optimism: 21.5 million dollars only counting markets such as the United Kingdom, Eastern Europe and Spain. Of that amount, 3.5 million correspond to Spain; about 3.09 million euros to change.

These data, however, exceed other important blockbuster releases in recent months, such as Dune, Black Widow or No time to die. The one who has not surpassed Uncharted in Spain is the aforementioned film, Spider-Man: No Way Home, which we remember managed to reap the chilling figure of 7.3 million dollars in its first weekend. Venom: There Will Be Carnage, released last October, has also surpassed Uncharted with its 3.2 million dollars.

Despite the complications of COVID-19 and a non-simultaneous release around the world, Sony Pictures has here the opportunity to start the year 2022 with another blockbuster, waiting for releases like Morbius on April 1 or Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse on October 7.

FreeGameTips has already seen Uncharted in theaters. We tell you here what we thought of the film. Don’t miss our interview with Tom Holland, where he tells us how different it has been for him to play Peter Parker and Nathan Drake.

The Uncharted movie is now available only in theaters throughout Spain.