Uncharted: Check out Tom Holland’s look as Nathan Drake

Tom Holland announced today (22) his first as the young Nathan Drake, for the adaptation of the game Uncharted. In the middle of a ruin, the actor appears in the classic costume of the Sony game explorer. Check the image.

Uncharted will be inspired by the eponymous game series and will tell Nathan Drake’s first adventures. The film must not follow the stories presented in the games, which have the protagonist already experienced. The official plot has not yet been released.

The film’s cast also features Mark Wahlberg as Victor Sullivan, a kind of Drake mentor, and Antonio Banderas in an undisclosed role. Matt Holloway and Art Marcum (both from Morbius) sign the script and Ruben Fleischer (Venom) takes over and directs after the position has gone through six other filmmakers.

And after the long journey to define the direction, the filming of the adaptation, which started in March this year, needed to be interrupted due to the pandemic of the new coronavirus. Production resumed in July.

Uncharted is scheduled to debut in 2021, but has no date set yet.



