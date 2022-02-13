Uncharted characters are coming to Fortnite

Fortnite announced on Friday that the Uncharted characters will be available on February 17, the day before the movie’s release.

Fortnite fans have solved the riddle of an Uncharted crossover coming to the game on February 17 . At this point , Tom Holland is coming to Fortnite for the second time thanks to his new costume as Nathan Drake in the Uncharted movie, which will be released on February 18 . If you remember before , he took his place in the game with his Spider-Man outfit.

The original Nathan Drake characters and Chloe Frazier appear in Fortnite in both movie and game forms. Epic Games began promoting the collaboration days after leakers spotted code pointing to an ‘ Uncharted treasure map’ within Fortnite . This happened on Friday .

Uncharted Fortnite crossover password was resolved in a short time

Players deciphered a 14 -character password. Some creators also found various clues along the way. The password, ‘sicparvismagna‘ , was resolved in just a few minutes . This brought the Uncharted Fortnite crossover trailer with it.

Epic Games confirms wearables

The trailer has only confirmed the wearables so far. At this point, additional cosmetics are most likely coming as part of this collaboration. Epic Games finally announced that Uncharted items will be available in Fortnite ‘s item store on February17, 2022 , just before the release of the movie .