Uncharted 4: Record Indicates Arrival On PC And PS5 By February

Uncharted 4: Announced in September this year, Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection recently received age ratings in Australia. The news indicates that the launch of the title should be very close.

The compilation features remastered versions of Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and the Uncharted Lost Legacy expansion and was revealed during a special PlayStation broadcast two months ago. During the digital event, Sony promised to release the game on PS5 in early 2022, with a PC version coming “shortly later”.

Now, according to the Video Games Chronicle, a closer release date can be speculated. Crossing data from other games approved by the same regulatory body in Australia, the site claims that the Uncharted compilation could reach the PlayStation 5 as early as February next year.

For example, Forza Horizon 5 would have been rated for trade in Australian territory on 3 August of this year and was released today, 9 November. Halo Infinite, another Microsoft title, was also approved in August. The new Master Chief game will be available on December 8th of this year.

Although Sony hasn’t given details about the PC version of the game (which still has no launch window), based on the Days Gone port, it’s to be expected that the game will arrive with some extra features. Support for different resolutions, adjustable frame rate and graphic detail customization, for example, may be present when Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection hits computers.