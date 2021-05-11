Uncharted 4 Celebrates its 5th Anniversary: 37 Million Players and Flashback

Uncharted 4: The Naughty Dog video game was catapulted as one of the most important video games in the PS4 catalog. Naughty Dog Stats. Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End has been five years since its premiere on PlayStation 4. Naughty Dog’s celebrated play arrived on May 10, 2016 with the aim of setting a new milestone within both the series and from the studio, which came from shaking up the industry with The Last of Us (2013). The Californian studio has celebrated with a retrospective post what Nathan Drake’s latest work has meant as well as some statistics that reflect the impact of the project.

37 million adventurers; “Pro devs qvod licentia”

Among all these curiosities, whose interpretation is complex because the total number of copies sold is unknown, it stands out that Uncharted 4 has registered more than 37 million players. Therefore, this figure includes physical and digital copies – players who acquired the title -, the PS Plus downloads from April 2020 and the downloads from the PS Plus Collection for PS5, which also includes the adventure of the charismatic explorer.

Uncharted 4 is also the first Naughty Dog video game developed from scratch for the PlayStation 4; a title that established a technical ceiling on the console and used, also for the first time, facial motion capture during the motion capture process with the actors. The animation department played a prominent role in this lengthy development, initially with Amy Hennig at the helm and eventually reverting to the pair of Bruce Straley and Neil Druckmann. Straley left the company upon completion of this job.

In parallel, the study has shared on Twitter several curious statistics about different functions of the game. For example, 9.8 million Uncharted 4 users played with the market lemur; 2 million have taken Sully a forum and 9.5 million people have used an accessibility option.

Uncharted 4 is available on PS4; also on PS5 via backward compatibility. The future of the series is unknown.