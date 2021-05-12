Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End Was Played By 37 Million People

Uncharted 4: Thief’s End is certainly considered one of the PlayStation 4 classics, and proof of that is that, five years after its launch, the game continues to be highly sought after by the public.

In a retrospective published on the Naughty Dog blog, it was mentioned that the game has been downloaded and enjoyed by more than 37 million people around the globe since its launch on May 10, 2016 – which is a noteworthy brand, especially if we take into account the fact that this is an exclusive game from the PlayStation family and that it came out for only one console.

To celebrate the 5th anniversary of Uncharted 4: A Thief's End's release, we want to thank the players who joined us and Nathan Drake on this wild ride. ✌️ Remember to play with the lemur! #SicParvisMagna pic.twitter.com/YVlmu36KOz — Naughty Dog (@Naughty_Dog) May 10, 2021

“We are honored to receive Uncharted 4: Thief’s End has received it from you, the community, fans and players. To date, more than 37 million players have downloaded and experienced Nathan Drake’s ultimate adventure, ”says the message posted on the blog.

