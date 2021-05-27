Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End: Good News From Sony

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End PC version is coming. Sony made statements to reach more players. The company will release the PC version of Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End.

Sony announced that Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End game, developed for PlayStatin 4, will appear before the players with the PC version.

The company announced last year that it will release PC versions of some games to achieve further growth. PlayStatin CEO Jim Ryan said, “We are considering releasing the great games we have developed on other platforms to bring them to a wider audience.” used the expressions.

Games such as Beyond: Two Souls, Detroit: Become Human and Death Stranding have also appeared on the PC version.

The PC version of Final Fantasy XVI and Demon’s Souls were also listed at the PlayStation 5 event last year. However, after a while, the article was changed on the grounds that the wrong expression was used.

Making a statement about the PC version of Horizon: Zero Dawn, the company announced that it gained 250 percent by March 2021.