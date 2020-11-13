Uncertainty Over Eric Beale Makes Fans Impatient

A familiar face was conspicuously absent at the premiere, as Barrett Foa did not star in it as Eric Beale. Here’s everything revealed on where he is and if this marks an outing for the actor at NCIS LA.

Despite the drama, many viewers also wondered where Nell’s on-screen love interest was, Eric Beale. In the episode of NCIS LA, she was described as on an undercover mission at the Tokyo Trade Fair.

Given the fact that Eric is out of action and didn’t appear on screen, some viewers have been wondering if the star will be leaving the NCIS LA show anytime soon.

However, at the moment, there is no indication that her departure is permanent for the rest of season 12 of NCIS LA. Foa has not posted on social media about his absence from the show or how long it will be.

When asked if Nell and Eric have a future for their NCIS LA romance, she said:

“We don’t know yet. I’m also curious to know. That hasn’t been revealed to me yet.”

This isn’t the first time Foa has taken time out of NCIS LA either, as he also disappeared for the first few episodes of season 11. So the actor could take a similar break to explore new opportunities.



