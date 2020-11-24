Unboxing Ibai, the short for PS5 and Netflix

The production, directed by Jaume Balaguero, will be broadcast on the night of November 24 on YouTube. We can see an unboxing of PS5.

NETFLIX will broadcast this November 24 the short film ‘Unboxing Ibai’, a production by Jaume Balaguero with the participation of PlayStation Spain in which we will fully see the unpacking of PS5, Sony’s next-generation console. When the well-known content creator Ibai Llanos broadcast this unboxing live on November 9, viewers did not know that they were actually participating in the recording of part of the footage for this short. We tell you what time and how to watch it online.

Unboxing Ibai: how to watch it online this November 24 on NETFLIX

This ambitious audiovisual production, directed by the Catalan director known for REC, will feature Ibai Llanos – considered the best streamer of 2020 by the Esports Awards 2020 – and PlayStation 5 as the main claim. At 9:00 p.m. (peninsular time in Spain) we will be able to see live on the YouTube channel of Netflix Spain the result of this unpacking where everything ended … in flames.

“Something very heavy happened last November 9 in the streaming of Ibai from which we have not been able to recover. On November 24 at 9:00 p.m. we hope to put an end to this madness live through this same YouTube channel ”, the description of the video assures.

Along with the recent production of Unlimited Access, in which were ElRubius, Broncano, Willyrex, Josep Pedrerol, Grefg and more, PlayStation Spain continues its deployment of promotional campaigns for PS5 in the audiovisual field, in both cases supported by the main celebrities and influencers from our country.

The Sony console went on sale in Europe this past November 19 in two models, one with a disc player and the other without a disc player, and has become an object of desire for lovers of the given video game sector its limited availability in stores at the moment.

What time is the live of Unboxing Ibai all over the world?

