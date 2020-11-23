Unboxing: Brutal Collectors with Sub-Zero masks

The collector’s edition of the new Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate brings with it the Sub-Zero mask in life size.

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate is already among us and we are working on the analysis of the game. But first we wanted to show you what the spectacular collector’s edition of the game looks like, which collects and improves what we already saw in the base titles. On this occasion, the 249.95-euro collector’s edition comes with a most powerful claim: the life-size mask of Sub-Zero, one of the great protagonists of the saga for more than 25 years. Made on a 1: 1 scale with measurements of 35x18x21 centimeters, you even want to put it on.

In addition to this, the premium edition of the title also comes with an exclusive premium box of the edition, an elegant black steelbook with a magnet also exclusive to this version and the Avalanche Sub-Zero DLC only for those who have this version that is already available. sale on PS4, PS5 and Xbox Series X.

Almost 40 characters and a new story

Ultimate is the most complete version of all, which in addition to adding the packs of complementary characters such as Nightwolf, Terminator, Joker or Spawn and various skins, also adds the Aftermath expansion with its new cinematic story and with the new Kombat Pack 2, which brings with it new fighters. In total, it has the thirteen extra characters that we have seen: Shao Kahn, Shang Tsung, Nightwolf, Terminator, Sindel, The Joker, Spawn, Fujin, Sheeva, RoboCop and Mileena, Rain, Rambo.



