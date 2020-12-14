Unable to Access YouTube and Some Google Services

Access to some Google services, including YouTube, is currently unavailable. Services like Gmail, Google Meet, Google Docs, Slides, and Tables have been out of service for most users for a while.

There is currently an access problem with YouTube, Google Drive, Google Docs and other Google services. There is no explanation yet as to why the problem is caused.

In addition, some users in the Play Store, which is Google’s mobile application store, report that they are experiencing access problems. Problems persist in almost all applications used with Google accounts.

According to the DownDetector data, the problem areas in all services that Google and Google accounts are linked to:

According to the map, we can say that access problems are experienced worldwide and are predominant in Europe. To sum up, no special access problem for Turkey.

There is no blocking of Google and its services:

No, the recent problems, not about making a block on service in Turkey. Before such blocking, official statements are made by BTK or other official institutions affiliated to it, and the decision to block is shared with the public. The access problem with Google and its services is caused by Google’s own servers or database.

Even if Gmail opens, it gives the error ‘your account was not found’:

Even if you reach the Gmail login screen, you may encounter a message that your account information is incorrect. In this case, you don’t need to worry, we’ll probably be able to log into the accounts after Google has fixed the problem.

There could be a radical cyber attack against Google:

What has happened so far shows that access problems target the database rather than the servers. Although there is no official statement by Google yet, the cause of such a comprehensive problem may be a serious cyber attack against Google.

All Google services with access problems:

Google search,

YouTube,

Gmail,

Google Drive,

Google Classroom,

Google Play,

Google Home,

Google Meet,

YouTube Music,

Google Stadia,

Google Hangouts,

Google Calendar,

Google Maps,

Google Duo,

Blogger.

NOTE: Google services can be opened from time to time from browsers such as Firefox and Opera other than Chrome, but we have to state that these accesses are not healthy for now. Even if you access the services, you may experience instant interruptions.

Access problems with Google have started to improve:

There is currently a decrease in the number of feedback on downdetector.com for Google and its services. In our tests, we were able to access the above Google services.



