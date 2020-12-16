Un si grand soleil: Manu traps Laetitia!

Manu is going to trap his ex-wife in Un si grand soleil. The goal ? Obtain custody of his daughter Camille. But what he does is illegal.

The war between Manu and Laetitia rages on in Un si grand soleil. As we recall, the couple are no longer together but the mother wants to keep their daughter Camille to herself. So she was blackmailing her ex-husband. But it could backfire on her.

We remind you a bit of everything that happened. Manu hid Elsa at his home to protect her. But one day, Laetitia realizes it. So she threatens to tell the police what he does and he loses his job. If she is silent, she wants something in return.

And what she wants is amazing. It’s just his daughter. She wants to take Camille to Singapore, far from her father. Manu has no choice but to accept in Un si grand soleil. But her daughter realizes something is wrong.

So she no longer speaks to her mother. She refuses to leave, which suits Manu. To try to keep his daughter, the policeman orders a detective to find the loopholes in his ex-wife’s file. But he finds nothing.

SUCH A BIG SUN: MANU WILL TRAP LAETITIA

So the detective tells him that the only way he can get custody of his daughter is by setting up Laetitia. He suggests that she put some drugs in her bag and then do a police check. If the idea seems incredible, Manu hesitates in Un si grand soleil.

And he ends up accepting. So, during a meal with a client, Laetitia finds herself with a bag of cocaine inside her bag without knowing it. The man immediately calls Manu to let him know. He tells her to call the police.

Elsa encourages him to bring about the control as soon as possible. Manu is consumed with guilt in Un si grand soleil, but he picks up his phone, ready to call the police. Case to be continued.



