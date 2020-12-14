Un si grand soleil: Manu able take custody of his daughter

The situation is tense around Manu! Could he trap his ex in Such a Big Sun? Camille will never forgive him for such a betrayal

Manu is therefore in a very severe test … While he saw Elsa get shot and protected her in So Great Sunshine, his ex-wife is giving him a hard time. But can he trap Laetitia for all that?

Because she did not hesitate to do so. We remember the blackmail that she managed to impose on him … Even pushing him to go and sign papers to relinquish custody of Camille. Hard.

But the situation turns: Laetitia will not take Camille to Singapore right away! What left hope for dad in Un si grand soleil … But first he would have to favor his daughter over Laetitia.

That said, he still tries to force himself to find Camille … To the point of having mandated someone to investigate his ex-wife. Investigation unsuccessful, because Laetitia has nothing to be ashamed of.

Problem for Manu, he has a moment or never to get his daughter, now is. Because the quarrel between Camille and Laetitia will not last forever … The moment for the most terrible shot of So great a sun?

SUCH A BIG SUN: MANU’S PROBLEMS ACCUMULATE

The contact of Manu indeed advises him to trap his ex-wife. But not just any trap … A terrible idea that allows the policeman to obtain sole custody of Camille.

So it takes a bang … A terrible betrayal, even for Un si grand soleil. His contact advises him to put drugs in his ex’s purse to drop her for trafficking.

A simple and effective way to get your daughter back. But dangerous and treacherous, for a woman he loved … And for a girl he wants to raise. Could he therefore go that far?

In any case, when his contact offers him this solution, Manu categorically refuses … But everything can go very quickly, in Un si grand Soleil!



