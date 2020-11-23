Un si grand soleil: Janet is trying to fire Alain!

While Alain has taken up residence with Janet and Clément following his break-up with Cécile, his friends are trying everything to kick him out!

It’s a big blow for Alain (Un si grand soleil). Nothing is going well between him, Janet and Clément. The latter are doing all they can to kick him out. And things are not going to turn out well for him.

Alain has been at his worst for some time in Un si grand soleil. Indeed, he feels that his marriage to Cécile is doomed to failure. It must be said that the latter seems to have found love again alongside Christophe.

In an interview with Télé Star, the one who plays Cécile in Un si grand soleil made some confidences. She revealed: “With Alain, I fear that this is the end of their marriage. Cécile veils her face ”.

The young woman also added about the series: “Alain, this is his fake, his balance. She has a hard time letting go. We’ll see where it takes them. I really like this plot “.

She continued, “Because it allows me to get away from the purely informative aspect of my character […] You discover it little by little. It’s interesting “. In the series, Alain has therefore packed his bags.

ALAIN (A BIG SUN) DOESN’T WANT TO START FROM JANET AND CLÉMENT

It was her friend Janet (Un si grand soleil) who also decided to open the door to her house for her. But Alain’s arrival at her home turned Commander Becker’s plans upside down. Indeed, because of him, the couple’s privacy is in danger.

Janet and Clément are therefore doing all they can to try to get Alain out. But they decided to go for a gentle way. It must be said that after what he’s been through, they don’t want to rush him too much.

For his part, Christophe continues to make advances to Cécile. But the latter does not really know where she is. It must be said that his love at first sight was involved in a robbery. Something she has a hard time accepting.

Fans are already wondering if she will return to Alain’s arms too. Case to follow!



