Un si grand soleil: Gary is ready for an exciting project!

Gary doesn’t let go! While his latest commercials disappointed him, the big heart of Un si grand soleil sees bigger!

What is Gary going to do? While he wants to help Santa Claus of hope, the big heart of Un si grand soleil seems disappointed … The rushes of the shoots at L. Cosmetiques are of no interest. So he tries to think bigger!

Indeed, behind this quest for the perfect shoot, this too kind man hides something else … He is looking for love! But to seduce, find fame and get out of his spleen, he takes refuge in work.

That’s when an idea came to him: to write his own film to help the Santa Claus of hope. But like every time he has an idea for So Big Sun, Gary’s going to want to do too much. And especially too fast.

He must therefore prepare his film in three days … But a script cannot be improvised in such a short time. He must therefore quickly face the facts: it will take longer than expected. But Virginie doesn’t have time …

She did ask Gary for this scenario because she had no choice. He must therefore hurry … But nothing comes. Tense moment in So Big Sun: he has to save this good cause, but he can’t.

SUCH A BIG SUN: GARY’S BIG PROJECT REVEALED!

He cannot find inspiration, and spends a night searching. Without ever finding … Hard return to reality. But he gave his word, and must help the hopeful Santas for their good deed.

How can he get out of it? Mystery in Un si grand soleil. Because Gary is neither a director nor full of ideas … But he still has to get a movie out in three days.

Luckily, if something goes wrong, he can count on his mother … As he struggles again and again, she comes to cheer him up. He therefore regains confidence …

Can Gary pull off his movie in three days, save Santa’s quest for hope… and besides, why not find love? Answer in Un si grand soleil!



