Un si grand soleil: Elsa comes to herself

In the next episode of “Un Si Grand Soleil”, Elsa will finally wake up but refuse to go to the hospital. Viewers of the soap opera Un Si Grand Soleil can finally breathe. After a very heavy operation, Elsa will finally open her eyes in the next episode. The young woman regains consciousness, to the great relief of Manu.

However, he advises her to absolutely go to the hospital. It must be said that Elsa is not in good shape at all, and her health is deteriorating more and more. But she refuses to be seen and treated by doctors.

The reason ? The young woman, played by Julie Boulanger, declines for fear of going to prison. Especially since Elsa persists and signs: as soon as she is on her feet, she can leave the premises. What does not enchant Manu.

With great emotion, the latter promises to take care of her. And for good reason, he does not want to let her go once more. So Manu makes him a promise: he will take care of her as much as possible.

In the Un Si Grand Soleil series, this is not the only plot. Indeed, Claire and Elizabeth also pierce the screen. And for good reason, the two women indulge in some confidences. Viewers weren’t expecting so much!

SO BIG SUN: THEY REVEAL EVERYTHING

Indeed, Claire and Elizabeth will drop their masks in the soap opera Un Si Grand Soleil. Thus, the two interested parties will meet again at the end of the day. The opportunity for her to discuss their romantic lives.

First, the nurse recognizes that she is still in love with Florent. And this, even if she spent last night with a stranger she met in a bar. As for Elizabeth, she explains to him that she still has not reached Hugues abacus.

Moreover, the young woman takes the opportunity to ask him if she will one day recover from his disappearance. In any case, the two friends drink to love. Case to follow in Un Si Grand Soleil …



