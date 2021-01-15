Un si grand soleil: Elise, taken into custody!

Elise is in big trouble in Un si grand soleil. The young woman finds herself in custody because of Fournier.

Elise kept a heavy secret about her from her colleagues in Un si grand soleil. It seems to have fallen on her and she finds herself in custody. Please note, the article contains spoilers.

Elise finds herself in beautiful sheets in Un si grand soleil. A few weeks ago, the policewoman gave birth and is very happy to form a family with Sofia. The two women have made their dream come true and have the perfect love. Yet Elise hides many things from her sweetheart and her colleagues.

The young woman made a mistake by wanting to remove Gaëlle Lestrac’s file. So, this Thursday, January 14, she had to answer questions from her colleagues and found herself in police custody. The latter seems to have been the victim of a terrible blackmail on the part of Thomas Fournier.

Faced with Stéphanie Roux from the IGPM, Elise had to explain her behavior. So, she said she met Fournier several weeks ago and he had old porn videos of her. Before becoming a police officer, Elise was a cam girl and never told anyone about it.

For example, Fournier kept compromising videos of her and used them to blackmail her in Un si grand soleil. In order for him not to show the videos to his colleagues as well as to Sofia, Elise had to have Lestrac’s file in order to clear Alex’s ex-wife.

SO BIG SUN: ELISE SOON OUT OF BUSINESS?

Elise admitted her mistakes in Such a Big Sun, but was too scared that everyone would find out about her past. Indeed, she is not proud of what she had to do for a living and did not know how to talk about it. For his part, Manu supported his colleague and took the time to call Sofia to give some news.

Sofia wanted to bring her daughter so that Elise could breastfeed her. Manu tried to convince Command Roux to be an exception to the rule, but she refused to hear anything. Instead, she preferred to organize a confrontation between Fournier and Elise in order to advance the investigation.

Thus, during the confrontation, Fournier confessed to having pressured to have the file. However, he also confessed that he never wanted to kill Alex and assured that he was not a killer. For her part, Elise risks losing her job, but will soon be able to get out of prison.

In fact, in the sequel to Un si grand soleil, Elise will be released, but risks being laid off. At the police station, everyone will finally know their secret and that will be the subject of debate. While Stéphanie will take the defense of her colleague, Alex will be somewhat disappointed. For her part, Sofia will understand the reasons that pushed Elise to make porn videos in the past.