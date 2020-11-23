Un si grand soleil: Claire will succumb to stranger’s charm!

Is Claire going to date a stranger? His break with Florent seems barely digested, A so great sun has in store for him a nice surprise!

Florent barely left, Claire may well fall into the arms of another man! Indeed, such a bright sun could reserve a nice surprise for him … A stranger who will quickly make his head spin!

Yet Claire and Florent haven’t broken up for a very long time. But the lawyer, having returned to his ex, moves further and further away. It must also be said that Sabine has decided to win back her ex-husband… And therefore to push Claire towards the exit!

The high school teacher is therefore very caring for Florent … Who gives him back, a little, too. So can a former couple from Such a bright sun reform? Sabine seems to believe it anyway.

So she does everything to attract Florent to her. Especially since he, homeless since his breakup, also seems happy to have to live with his ex. Something to make Claire rather sad, so …

But not for long! Because a handsome stranger risks wreaking havoc in Un si grand soleil! Indeed, to party a little and celebrate some great news, Myriam comes to shake her friend.

SUCH A BIG SUN: CLEAR WITH AN UNKNOWN SEDUCTIVE!

Myriam has indeed just received great news: the offer she made for an apartment has been accepted, she will become an owner! So she comes to get her friend to go celebrate …

But the party dragged on and the bars followed one after another. Alcohol, to be consumed in moderation, even in Un si grand soleil, ends up getting the better of Claire: she becomes very happy … But also very welcoming.

At this point, she runs into a complete stranger in a bar and kisses him. Not at all his style! But Florent’s ex threw herself on his neck, and looked really very happy… Who could be this stranger?

We’ll have to watch the sequel to Un si grand soleil to find out … But between the Sabine-Florent duo on the right track, and Claire who is meeting new people, things are likely to happen!



