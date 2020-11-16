un si grand soleil: big breaks to be expected episodes!

In future episodes of Such a Big Sun, fans will discover couples in turmoil. Ruptures could emerge! Love is dissipating in Such a great sun. Indeed, in the next episodes, it may well be that big breaks will emerge. We tell you more!

Since Christophe (Un si grand soleil) arrived in Cécile’s life, nothing is going well with her relationship. Indeed, the young woman had a real crush on the doctor. The two worked together on the murder of Madame Séguin.

In this case, the judge was able to count on the support of Christophe (Un si grand soleil). Indeed, with Cécile, the two managed to find the murderer of Madame Séguin. The only witness in the case being a dog.

Very quickly, and thanks to their responsiveness, the two quickly realized that Johanna was the culprit. During this affair, the two got closer very quickly. Alain understood that his relationship was doomed to failure.

RUPTURES TO EXPECT BETWEEN CÉCILE AND ALAIN AS WELL AS CLAIRE AND FLORENT

Cécile (Un si grand soleil), was to join her husband. But the latter quickly realized that she would not come when she found an excuse not to join him. But that’s not all.

The young woman also managed to forget Alain at the airport, because she was sleeping with Christophe. When Cécile confesses her new relationship to her, her husband files for divorce. It’s over for them.

For his part, Florent no longer knows what to do with Claire. The latter slept twice with Joshua. She also took part in many burglaries with Myriam. Florent then decides to take a break.

Sabine takes the opportunity to get closer to him as Enzo looks better and better next to Claire. But eventually, Florent and the latter realize that they cannot manage to live far from each other.



