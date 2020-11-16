Un si grand soleil: Alain filed for divorce after her betrayal!

Cécile and Alain may well separate in Un si grand soleil. Indeed, the young woman has just cheated on her husband with Christophe.

Want to know what’s going to happen in So Big Sun? You are in the right place. We explain the intrigues a little more in detail. And especially Alain will ask for a divorce after the betrayal of Cécile. A pretty intense moment in the series.

And it all started with another man, Christophe. Little by little he tries to seduce Cécile. But why did they meet? Quite simply Cécile is animal behavioralism. And the only witness for a dog affair was this man.

And little by little he manages to seduce the young woman, and they form a good duo. Because together they manage to make Johanna confess the murder of Madame Séguin. Under the euphoria of this victory, will things go further with Christophe?

Alain, for his part, understands that his marriage is doomed to fail. Indeed, at one point Cécile finds a nutty pretext for not joining him. So will a couple go their separate ways in Such a great sun? There is almost no longer any doubt.

SO BIG SUN: THE END OF THE COUPLE OF CÉCILE AND ALAIN?

But the story of Such a Great Sun does not end there. Because Cécile sleeps a second time with Christophe. But this time she totally forgets her husband. She had to pick him up at the airport, but it just went out of her mind!

Alain is furious. He comes home and begins to pack his bags. He no longer wants to see Cécile. This one arrives right at this time. She cracks and confesses her adultery to him. So he simply asks for a divorce. But will Cecile realize that she loves him anyway?

We will have to wait for the next episodes of Such a Big Sun to see the finality of this story. It is not yet known which man will choose the woman of the law. Case to follow on France 2.



