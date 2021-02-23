UMIDIGI A9 Pro: intermediate cell with thermometer

Although it is still not very well known here, UMIDIGI has won over the Brazilian public due to the affordable prices and a portfolio of quality intermediate devices. A proof of the good results is the number of smartphones sold through AliExpress, the store where the company publishes its models.

In this article, we’ll talk about a UMIDIGI phone model that is getting a special discount on AliExpress. We are talking about the UMIDIGI A9 Pro, smartphone that stands out for several reasons, but one of them is the fact that it can measure people’s temperature – something important today.

In this sense, the UMIDIGI A9 Pro cell phone has more to offer, and you will see the details below.

The UMIDIGI A9 Pro comes to continue a successful line of the company: the previous model, the A7 Pro. This phone was highly praised by consumers and had good sales results at its launch. And the new model, officially launched in late 2020, promises to keep the pace of the company in this segment.

One of the differentials of this cell phone is exactly the information present in the title of the article. Thanks to a built-in infrared sensor, the UMIDIGI A9 Pro is capable of measuring body temperature without physical contact, something very conducive to the times in which we live today.

It is for this and other reasons that the UMIDIGI A9 Pro must maintain the success of this line from the manufacturer here in Brazil.

UMIDIGI A9 Pro specifications

Although it falls into the category of intermediary devices, the UMIDIGI A9 Pro cell phone has very good specifications for the category. When compared to the previous generation, we can say that it has evolved a lot in the performance of the processor, running with MediaTek Helio P60.

Regarding the cameras, the highlight goes to the main sensor from Sony, which on the front is 24 MP and, on the rear, it comprises a quadruple camera configuration with the main sensor of 48 MP, in the most robust model, and 32 MP, in the most basic version. In addition, it features a 16 MP wide-angle sensor and a pair of 5 MP auxiliary cameras.

The display has a 6.3-inch Full HD + resolution, holds 4 GB or 6 GB of RAM, features 64 GB or 128 GB of storage capacity and has a battery of 4,150 mAh, with a 10 W charger. Therefore, the UMIDIGI A9 Pro has respect settings for an intermediate phone.