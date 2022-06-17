Umbrella Academy: Where did Reginald Hargreaves come from?

In just two seasons, Umbrella Academy has left a lot of mysteries, and many of them are related to Reginald Hargreaves, for example, where he comes from. So far, the superhero genre has seen all types of stories, and the rise of this genre has also given way to other, lesser-known, and sometimes darker stories, as in the case of Umbrella Academy. Created by Gerard Way and Gabriel Ba, The Umbrella Academy is a comic book series that switched to streaming thanks to Netflix in February 2019 and quickly became one of the most popular games on this platform.

Umbrella Academy presented to the public the Hargreaves family, seven adopted children who, along with 36 other babies around the world, were born on the same day, at the same time, and with women who were not pregnant at the beginning of the day. After learning about this curious event, the scientist and billionaire Sir Reginald Hargreaves (Colm Fior) decided to adopt as many such babies as possible, but he only got seven. As the children developed superpowers, he trained them and formed the Umbrella Academy team. However, Reginald was a bad father, and the children separated, reuniting only years later at Reginald’s funeral and to stop the apocalypse. He was gone for most of the first season of Umbrella Academy, so fans were happy to learn more about him in the second season when the team returned to the 1960s, but they still had more questions.

Reginald Hargreaves planned his death at the beginning of the first season of Umbrella Academy, trying to gather his children to stop the end of the world, so viewers were able to see him only briefly in flashbacks and in the short journey of Klaus (Robert Sheehan). into the afterlife. Nevertheless, a flashback in the finale of the first season of Umbrella Academy took viewers back many years to follow a young Reginald sharing an emotional moment with his dying wife, but, remarkably, the action does not take place on Earth. Later Reginald comes to the USA, also many years ago, and buys an old umbrella factory. This gave way to a lot of theories about where Reginald Hargreaves actually came from, and the mystery only grew when the 2nd season of Umbrella Academy confirmed that he was not a human, but an alien.

Explanation of the origin of Reginald Hargreaves

In the second season of Umbrella Academy, Reginald visited Majestic 12 and revealed his true nature by killing everyone in the room. This only made the mystery of his origin even greater, since it is still unknown exactly where he comes from, and the comics do not give an answer. Although there is no answer to the mystery of Reginald Hargreaves’ home planet, theory suggests that he brought other survivors to the moon, where they settled in a hidden community. This may be the reason why Reginald Hargreaves sent Luther to the moon and why he participated in the space race. It’s worth noting that in the aforementioned flashback in the first season of Umbrella Academy, rockets were shown leaving the planet Reginald and his wife were on, so this means that there are other survivors from Reginald’s home planet somewhere, possibly also on Earth. There is a chance that this big mystery of Reginald’s origin will be revealed at some point, hopefully in season 3 of Umbrella Academy.

On the other hand, since there was no answer to this big question in the comics, perhaps it will be one of those riddles that will never be solved, which will add mystique to the series. Umbrella Academy must at some point address Reginald Hargreaves’ alien origins so that viewers can truly get to know him. Since Reginald is clearly still alive and well in the third season of Umbrella Academy, there is hope that the issue of his home planet will be resolved either in the third season or later.

Will the 3rd season of Umbrella Academy tell about Victor’s origin?

In addition to Reginald Hargreaves, another character whose origin has been in doubt since the beginning of the first season of Umbrella Academy is number seven, Victor Hargreaves, played by Elliot Page. As a sibling with seemingly the greatest strength and still the greatest ability to destroy, Victor’s origin may conceal important information that will determine the course of the history of the 3rd season of Umbrella Academy and beyond. Unfortunately, it may well be that season 3 does not touch much on the origin story of Victor, given that it is not revealed at all in the comics. At the same time, the screen adaptation of Umbrella Academy has already expressed its willingness to make changes to the source material as needed, as evidenced by the inclusion of the show in the story of the third season of Victor about the real transition of Elliot Page. As a result, the journey of Victor’s character will already become a key component of the plot of season 3 of The Umbrella Academy, so it may be easier than it seems to work on more detailed information about his origin.