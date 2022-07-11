Umbrella Academy Season 3 Wasted Reveals Reginald’s Alien Identity

Attention: This article contains spoilers for the third season of The Umbrella Academy.

In the third season of the series “Umbrella Academy” on Netflix, the disclosure of the alien identity of Reginald Hargreaves from the penultimate episode of the second season is wasted. Despite missing the biggest twist in the third season of Umbrella Academy, the popular superhero series also doesn’t reveal the potential of Reginald’s alien personality. Instead, season 3 is mostly centered around Umbrellas against Sparrows and Kugelblitz threatening the whole reality.

To the rest of the world, Reginald Hargreaves is just an eccentric billionaire adventurer, but the 9th episode of the 2nd season of Umbrella Academy reveals the deadly alien hidden beneath him. Reginald briefly sheds his skin to deal with a group of people who organized the assassination of John F. Kennedy, after they threaten to reveal the real Reginald to the world. However, Reginald does not take off his human skin throughout season 3 of Umbrella Academy.

Umbrella Academy is wasting Reginald’s alien identity by not making his secret a more important aspect of Season 3 other than his motivation to save his destroyed homeworld. Instead, Reginald spends the first half of the season quietly and dutifully due to drugs administered by the missing Sparrow Academy, courtesy of Hargreaves’ former butler, Pogo. Given that Reginald eventually organizes the reprogramming of the universe and restores everything according to his desires, in the third season of Umbrella Academy, Reginald could become a more active threat compared to the problems that Umbrella and Sparrow Academies had to face.

Adopting Reginald’s Alien identity would improve Umbrella Academy S3

The 3rd season of Umbrella Academy could be improved by adopting Reginald’s alien identity, because there are no villains in season 3 comparable to those in previous seasons. Although the threat of the apocalypse is noticeable in every season, only in season 3 is the apocalypse fully characterized as Kugelblitz. In addition to each impending apocalypse, in the first season of Umbrella Academy there are villains in the person of Hazel, Cha-Cha and Leonard, and in the second season there are Swedes, Handler and Lila Pitts with superpowers. Season 3 challenges its villains by deciding to pit Kugelblitz, Grace, and the guardian cockroaches of the Oblivion Hotel against the combined Sparrows and Umbrellas. Although the Umbrellas and the Sparrows did briefly clash, the Sparrows were never the real villains, and Reginald’s alien personality, combined with his nefarious plans that forced Pogo to drug him, could make Reginald a more interesting villain than the Guardians, Grace and Kugelblitz. .

Even though Reginald’s alien secret was overlooked in the 3rd season of Umbrella Academy, the series still has a chance to realize its alien premise in a potential 4th season. The 4th season of Umbrella Academy has not yet been confirmed, but Reginald’s plan for the Oblivion Hotel has been crowned with success. The monocle seems to play a much bigger role if the series is renewed for another season. This may make Reginald the most imposing, not least because the Umbrellas will be much harder to resist Reginald Hargreaves, given their apparent lack of strength in the new universe.