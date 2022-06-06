Umbrella Academy Season 3 risks becoming a problem for “Game of Thrones”

The third season of Netflix’s Umbrella Academy risks facing the same problem as the popular HBO fantasy series Game of Thrones, which heavily influenced the final season. Adapted from the graphic novels by writer Gerard Way and illustrator Gabriel Ba, the new season of Umbrella Academy combines elements from the third and fourth volumes of the series, titled Oblivion Hotel and Sparrow Academy, respectively. In the third season of Umbrella Academy, the main characters are transferred to an alternate timeline, where they are replaced by another team of heroes, the Sparrows. However, this premise includes one major obstacle: “Sparrow Academy” is currently unpublished.

Umbrella Academy tells the story of the Hargreaves family, seven foster siblings endowed with unique superhuman abilities. Sir Reginald Hargreaves, the siblings’ foster father, first calls the children by numbers, and then their robot mother Grace gives them names: Luther (one), Diego (two), Allison (three), Klaus (four), Ben (Six) and Vanya, now known as Victor (Seven), although the Fifth did not receive a name. Under the guidance of the mysterious Reginald, the young men hone their otherworldly gifts to protect humanity from total destruction. When the siblings grow up, they separate to pursue their own lives, and reunite as adults years later when Reginald mysteriously dies. The loss of their adoptive father isn’t the only startling revelation, as the siblings’ long—lost sibling Fifth, a rebellious time traveler, reappears after a 17-year absence. After learning about the near future of Umbrella Academy, Fifth explains that a catastrophic apocalypse will destroy the Earth if he and his siblings do not join forces to prevent it.

Over the course of two seasons, the show has accurately adapted the exciting adventures of the Hargreaves family, but the premise of the third season of Umbrella Academy is causing confusion about the direction of the show. The introduction of the title location of Hotel Oblivion (renamed “Hotel Obsidian” in the series) can advance the plot of the Netflix series, since it is here that Reginald allegedly imprisons the most dangerous enemies of the Academy, opening the possibility for new villains and conflicts. However, given that Sparrows are almost not represented in the original graphic novels, the adaptation will, in fact, create the story of the third season from scratch. This exact problem led to serious plot problems in the final season of Game of Thrones, as the series “A Song of Fire and Ice” by George R. R. Martin was incomplete at that time. Although Martin shared details from the latest books in his series with producers David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, the last season of Game of Thrones was rushed and therefore left many viewers unhappy. Ahead of the graphic novels, the adaptation of “Umbrella Academy” may face the same problems before its completion.

Unlike Game of Thrones, the adaptation of Umbrella Academy has a notable advantage: the contribution of the creators of the original. As executive producers, Way and Ba can have a bigger impact on the Netflix adaptation by closely following the novels. Steve Blackman, the lead writer of the adaptation, also expressed his commitment to the original story of Way and Ba’s “Umbrella Academy,” explaining in an interview (via The Hollywood Reporter) that he intends to “stay the course on what comics do.” The accuracy of the source material seems to be a high priority for The Umbrella Academy production team, and the involvement of the series creators in the adaptation gives confidence that they are thinking decisively about the future of the show.

By adapting Sparrow Academy, Netflix’s The Umbrella Academy has a unique opportunity to surprise viewers with new and unexpected twists. However, he also has to tread carefully to avoid falling into the same trap as Game of Thrones. Given the content of the official trailer for the third season of Umbrella Academy, the series could potentially deviate from the narrative in graphic novels and tell a completely original story. The 3rd season of Umbrella Academy will be exciting and intense if it continues the complex narrative.