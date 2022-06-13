Uma Thurman and Henry Golding will join the sequel to the “Old Guard”

Netflix’s surprise hit “The Old Guard” just got a little more prestige to add to the already solid cast of its sequel. At the moment, this may seem superfluous, given the star power of the first film. But considering who’s joining the party this time, it looks like it’s going to make the whole experience even more exciting, if at all possible.

Uma Thurman and Henry Golding have signed on to star in Netflix’s “Old Guard 2,” adding their essential skills to the upcoming sequel, although it is currently unknown who they will play. Although the idea of a sequel to the “Old Guard” was already carved out some time ago, very little is known about it at the moment. So it’s certainly nice to learn about new actors. Thurman and Golding will join Charlize Theron, KiKi Lane, Mathias Schoenaerts, Marwan Kenzari, Luca Marinelli, Van Veronica Ngo and Chiwetel Ejiofor, all of whom are going to reprise their roles from the first film.

Thurman is perhaps best known for her leading role as a Bride in Quentin Tarantino’s Kill Bill films, as well as her memorable role in Pulp Fiction and almost countless other hits. Some fans may also remember her from the infamous Batman and Robin, where she played Poison Ivy. Most recently, she could be seen in the recently released Disney Plus teen romantic drama “Hollywood Stargirl”, as well as in the Showtime anthology drama series “Super Pumped”.

Meanwhile, Golding is a relatively recent star who has played famous roles in films such as Crazy Rich Asians, as Nick Young and the main character in the 2021 film Snake Eyes. Those who love science fiction and anime will also recognize Golding from the finale of the first season of Star Wars: Visions, where he played the conflicted Jedi Tsubaki. The Malaysian-British actor continues to impress with his performances, which will undoubtedly be a boon for the “Old Guard 2”.

As for what the sequel’s story might entail, there’s a chance it’ll be inspired by Greg Ruka’s Old Guard comic book, just like the first movie. The “Old Guard” of the 2020s ended with the titled team of immortal warriors expelling one of their own for his possibly well-intentioned betrayal, and decided to find more ways to help people. The sting scene also showed the return of Quin (played by Ngo), an immortal comrade whom others thought was lost. She was also very close to the main character Theron Andy, so this time people might want to prepare for another eternal drama.

Anyway, there is something to do in the “Old Guard 2”. “The Old Guard” has done a great job for Netflix, making it one of the many great films of 2020 directed by women. But while Gina Prince-Bythewood, unfortunately, will not return to shoot the sequel, the director of “Howls to Heaven” Victoria Mahoney has taken on these duties, and she will certainly cope with this task. We hope that the audience doesn’t have to be immortal just to stand the wait.

Old Guard 2 is currently in production.