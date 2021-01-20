Uma Galera do Barulho: series renewed for season 2

The revival series of Uma Galera do Barulho (Saved by the Bell, in the original) was renewed for a 2nd season on streaming Peacock. The critically acclaimed production will have about ten new episodes soon.

“I’m thrilled that Uma Galera do Barulho has been renewed,” Tracey Wigfield, scriptwriter and executive producer of the series, said in an official statement. “I am very impressed by all the [audience’s] love for the program and I can’t wait to be able to come back and produce new episodes,” she celebrated.

According to her expectations, the revival series may continue for many seasons on streaming Peacock, which unfortunately does not yet have availability in Brazil. “And then, after 30 years, someone is going to produce a new revival of our series, inventing a threeboot,” she added.

A Galley of Noise: original series has been very successful in the past

Developed by Peter Engel, Uma Galera do Barulho lasted four seasons, from 1989 to 1993, shown by NBC. In Brazil, teen production was broadcast by SBT, telling the saga of young students at Bayside High School.

Already in the plot of the revival series, due to a political imbroglio, the governor of California proposes to several students, who were affected in their original schools, to be enrolled, among other institutions, at Bayside High. When these new members arrive there, several conflicts occur.

With each episode, viewers follow all sorts of problems with these new characters. The 1st season addressed very important contemporary themes such as racial issues and social inclusion, in addition to dealing with classes and education systems.

The cast also features Elizabeth Berkley and Mario Lopez, playing Jessie Spano and AC Slater, respectively. Other names include John Michael Higgins, Belmont Cameli, Dexter Darden, Mitchell Hoog, Alycia Pascual-Peña, Josie Totah and Haskiri Velazquez.

Let’s wait for the premiere of the 2nd season of Uma Galera do Barulho.