Ultraporous material stores solar energy for four months

Three researchers from the Department of Chemistry at the University of Lancaster, England, decided to test an ultra vaporous material synthesized by researchers at the University of Kyoto, Japan, for storage of solar energy. The result was encouraging: the molecules in its structure act as photo-switches, capable of changing shape and storing energy in the presence of light and heat.

Two years ago, Japanese researchers studied a class of porous ceramics known as metal-organic frameworks (metal-organic framework, or MOF), formed by a network of metal ions linked by carbon-based molecules (the image above shows MOF crystals).

One of the best properties of this material is that it is highly porous – it has the ability to form composite materials hosting other small molecules in their structures. Even suspecting that it would be able to store energy, this possibility has not been investigated.

Winter days

That possibility was the starting point for chemists John Griffin, Kieran Griffiths and Nathan Halcovitch, who exposed the material to ultraviolet light hoping to affect the azobenzene molecules in the MOF pores.

In absorbing light, the molecules changed from a stretched to a tensioned shape, such as a spring when it is tightened. To change shape again (ie, “stretch” the spring and release energy), the MOF needs to be exposed to heat. This means that the energy can be stored at room temperature. Subsequent tests showed that the structure has the capacity to retain energy for at least four months, which would make its use for seasonal storage viable.

“The material works a bit like phase change materials, it is used to provide heat. However, one of its advantages is that it captures ‘free’ energy directly from the sun. It also has no moving or electronic parts and, therefore, there are no losses involved in storage and release of solar energy. We hope that, with further development, we can make other materials that store even more energy, ”said Griffin.



