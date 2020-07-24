Ultrabonuses for Pokémon Go Fest 2020

We explain all the news we know about the Pokémon GO ultrabonuses, a title that is prepared for the arrival of the Pokémon Go Fest 2020.

With Combat League Season 3 about to begin and the Pokémon Go Fest 2020 itself just around the corner, Niantic has detailed new information about the ultra bonuses that will be available during the event. Below we explain everything in detail, separating the contents of each of the weeks so you can organize your own Pokémon trainers calendar. In addition, if we feel like fighting, we remind you that you have a series of tips available to beat the leaders of Team GO Rocket and participate in remote raids.

¡Detalles del bonus de ultra desbloqueo de este año! 32 desafíos para completar a lo largo del día 1 del Pokémon GO Fest 2020. Completa 8 desafíos y desbloquea una semana de ultra desbloqueo, con un máximo de 3 eventos.https://t.co/3vJl2jYYvD pic.twitter.com/357jsY7a49 — Pokémon GO España (@PokemonGOespana) July 24, 2020

Pokémon GO: details of the ultrabonus

As detailed on the official website, throughout day one of the Pokémon GO Fest 2020, the Trainers will have 32 global challenges in which we can collaborate with each other to complete the state of global challenge. Once eight challenges are completed together, an additional week of Ultrabonus events will be unlocked, up to a total of three events. This is what we will see in each of the ultrabonus weeks.

Ultrabonus week one: Dragon week

Date and time: from Friday, July 31 at 10pm CEST until Friday, August 7 at 10pm CEST.

Description: If the coaches finish eight global challenges, we will unlock the first week: Dragon. The exciting Dragon-type Pokémon will be the protagonists and we can find ourselves from the little Gible to the curious Exeggutor of Alola.

Characteristics

The following Pokémon will appear most frequently in the wild: Exeggutor of Alola, Horsea, Dratini, Trapinch, Swablu, and Bagon. In addition, we will have the opportunity to get a shiny Gible.

These Pokémon will appear when hatching 7km Eggs: Horsea, Dratini, Trapinch, Swablu and Bagon. Gible and Deino will also hatch when hatching 7km Eggs, but we’ll need an extra dose of luck.

Rayquaza will appear on five-star raids.

Complete this week’s Temporary Inquiry in order to meet two Deinos. It will be available from Friday, July 31 at 10pm CEST until Friday, August 7 at 10pm CEST.

In addition, we will have the opportunity to catch a shiny Deino.



