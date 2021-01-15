Ultra María Pedraza to stroll in the sun!

On her Instagram account, María Pedraza (La Casa de Papel) shared photos where she displayed herself hot to enjoy the sun!

On social networks, María Pedraza (La Casa de Papel) very often unveils pictures of herself that are unanimous. She never misses an opportunity to flaunt herself sexy to the delight of her fans.

This Thursday, January 14, María Pedraza (La Casa de Papel) shared two sublime photos on her Instagram account. The beauty showed off really hot to stroll in the sun. She opted for a very cozy outfit.

María Pedraza (La Casa de Papel) chose a tee shirt with the head of Sylvester alias Grosminet. For her bottom, she also opted for jeans. To complete her look, she also opted for sunglasses.

In the caption of her Instagram photos, the dancer also wrote: “Aquí y ahora. »To be translated by« Here and now ». And the least that we can say is that it did not fail to cause a sensation.

RADIOUS MARÍA PEDRAZA IN FULL SUN ON INSTAGRAM

Indeed, in just five hours, María Pedraza (La Casa de Papel) collected over 312,000 likes from her fans. In the comments, they did not hesitate to compliment the pretty brunette on Instagram.

It must be said that she appeared really radiant. While there are many rumors that she is no longer in a relationship with Jaime Lorente, the young woman looks very happy in her life. It may still be a facet.

So far, neither Jaime Lorente nor María Pedraza (La Casa de Papel) have spoken about these rumors. Always very discreet about their love life, they are not used to scampering their private life online.

Fans of María Pedraza (La Casa de Papel) will therefore need to be patient before finding out more about this alleged split. One thing is certain, the actress does not lose her adorable smile on social networks. Case to follow!