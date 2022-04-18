Ultimatum Madeleine Ballatore Applauds Claims that She Got Pregnant during the show

Setting the record straight! Madeline Ballatori clearly outlined the timing of her pregnancy after the finale of “Ultimatum“.

“To be clear: [my husband] Colby [Kissinger] and I got married on 05/13/2021 and we’re having a baby in the next two weeks,” the Los Angeles native wrote on Instagram Stories on Sunday, April 17. “A.K.A. is not pregnant during filming.”

“I’m ready to give birth to a girl,” the expectant mother said in a March interview. “Literally the last couple of weeks I think: “Get this baby out of me!” But I like being pregnant. I mean, it was such a blessing.”

On Friday, April 15, the pregnant star showed her Instagram followers her progress in the abdominal area in pregnancy photos, noting that she has “two weeks left” before she becomes a mom.

“This pregnancy has completely changed me. Not only physically, because I have completely changed… but also mentally, spiritually and emotionally,” she signed the slide show. “It became an even deeper love than I thought with my partner, as well as an incredible innate connection with my body and my daughter inside of me. Pregnancy has completely changed and restored my self-esteem and self-confidence. So much different from what it used to be, I feel strong, beautiful and so proud to be a woman. I can’t believe I’m going to be the mother of the perfect child, with the support and love of the best partner I could ever dream of. It is indeed a gift I could never have deserved, but I am unspeakably blessed to have received it. I can’t wait to meet my girlfriend.”

The reality star joined the Netflix show last year because her then-boyfriend gave her an engagement ultimatum. Not only did Ballatori agree to the Texas native’s proposal at the end of the series, the couple also tied the knot moments later.

“As soon as I found out that I was committed [to the engagement], I realized that I was ready for the next big event, namely the wedding and, for example, to lose another bit, when did you get it right there on the biggest stage? Why not take the opportunity?” The groom explained to Us in March. “And I think since she said yes to the engagement, why not say yes to the marriage.