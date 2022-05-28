Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3 Mod Adds Morbius

Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3 2011 is a fighting game that is still loved, especially in the racing fighting game community. Marvel’s famous heroes and villains face off against Capcom’s best characters in 3-on-3 team pieces. It includes fan favorites like Marvel and Capcom, with character creators like Dante from Devil May Cry, Albert Wesker from Resident Evil, Hulk from Marvel, Thor, Iron Man and others. When Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3 was ported to PC in 2017, it also received an active modding loss.

While early mods consisted of recoloring the palette or swapping models, there were technical breakthroughs that surpassed the game’s built-in limitations. This allows you to create a more complex mod; one of the most opposite mods is Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3 has added several new images to the game. One mod is created by the vampire antihero of the Marvel universe, Morbius, in the game list.

It’s no secret that the Morbius movie was something of a disaster, and fans and critics consider it so. Despite the extremely negative attitude towards the film, there is also a somewhat ironic positivity around it. Memes about the rental rolled over the Internet, which gave it a kind of status. It was this irony that inspired some fans to add Morbius to the game.

This mod was created by TheShaunSenpai and Chimichangar on Twitter, who show that this mod replaces one of the alternative Firebrand suits in UMvC3 with Morbius. The modders themselves note that this is just a replacement of the Morbius model with Firebrand, so users should not expect game mechanics or sets of movements for the character. However, Firebrand’s flight-based gameplay and swipe attacks do match other playable attributes of Morbius in Marvel games such as Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3.

This skin has its own voice cues, which are voiced by one of the modders, which only further heats up the ironic pleasure of Morbius himself. Many replies and retweets with quotes of this fashion even contain a quote that is not in Morbius, “the time of morbin” or some unusual memetic variation. This mod should once choose any fan of the movie, ironic or not.

Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3 is already available on PC, PS3, PS4, Xbox 360 and Xbox One.