Ukrainian Border Forces: Russian forces in the Kiev region

In the statement made by Ukraine, it was said that 8 people were killed and 9 people were injured in the attacks carried out by Russia. In the first statement made by the Ukrainian Army in the morning, "Our air defense system hit a total of 5 planes and 1 helicopter", while Russia rejected the allegations, describing them as "baseless". Stating that nearly 40 soldiers lost their lives in their own armies, the Presidential Advisor of Ukraine announced that dozens of soldiers were injured as well. In the statement made by the Ukrainian Border Forces, it was stated that "Russian troops entered Kiev from the Northern region." Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister Emine Cebbar told Habertürk TV, "There were various explosions in Kiev. Russia has carried out more than 30 attacks since morning."

Breaking news… Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that they have launched a special military operation in Donbas in eastern Ukraine. Putin urged Ukrainian soldiers to “put down your weapons immediately and return home”.

According to the news in Reuters, at least 18 people were killed in the attack in Odessa, Ukraine. 6 civilians lost their lives in Brovary.

“Three border guards were killed,” the statement made by the Ukrainian Border Guards Association said.

While explosions were heard in many regions, it was stated that sirens were heard in Kiev, the capital of Ukraine.

After a while, the Ukrainian Army said, “Our air defense system hit a total of 5 planes and 1 helicopter.” Russia, on the other hand, dismissed the claims that Russian planes were shot down by Ukraine, calling it “baseless”. The Russian Ministry of Defense also said that Ukraine has disabled its air defense assets and bases.