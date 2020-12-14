Ukrainian billionaire mining Bitcoin

It was determined that Bitcoin mining was carried out in the steel factory of the Ukrainian oligarch Igor Kolomoyski.

It is reported that a US steel factory, which is claimed to belong to the Ukrainian billionaire Igor Kolomoyski, is mining Bitcoin.

Kolomoyski, one of the most influential people in Ukraine with a net worth of 1.1 billion dollars, is the former owner of PrivatBank, a large private bank operating in the country. He was also the governor of the Dnipropetrovsk region until 2015.

Kolomoyski’s Kentucky-based steel mill CC Metals & Alloys ceased operations due to the coronavirus outbreak, and the plant closed this summer. Employees said that the only ongoing activity at the facility was Bitcoin mining, Radio Free Europe reported today. Sources said that one of the warehouses was full of mining equipment, but they did not know how many devices were in operation or what types of devices were used.

Kolomoyski bought the plant together with its partner Gennady Bogolyubov in 2011 for $ 188 million.

There are allegations of corruption against the Ukrainian billionaire.



