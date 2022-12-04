Ukrainian Authorities Detained Eight People Over Stolen Banksy Graffiti

The Ukrainian authorities have detained eight people for attempting to steal Banksy murals from a house in Gostomel near Kiev.

According to The Guardian, authorities said that a mural depicting a woman in a gas mask holding a fire extinguisher was cut from the wall she occupied on Friday (December 2). Kiev Governor Oleksiy Kuleba shared the news in a message on the Telegram messaging platform, where he wrote: “A group of people tried to steal a Banksy mural.”

“They cut the work out of the wall of a house destroyed by the Russians. Several people were detained on the spot,” he said, adding that the image was seized by the authorities and is “in good condition.”

“These images are a symbol of our fight against the enemy,” Kuleba continued. “These are stories about the support and solidarity of the entire civilized world with Ukraine. We will do everything to preserve the works of street art as a symbol of our future victory.”

Kiev Police Chief Andriy Nebytov added that the eight identified people were aged from 27 to 60 years and came from Kiev and Cherkasy.

The stolen mural is one of seven made by Banksy after Russia invaded Ukraine in February. In a recent video posted on Instagram, an anonymous artist showed a number of works in particularly devastated parts of the country, such as Borodyanka. Among them are a bearded man taking a bath, two children using a trap as a swing, a gymnast doing a handstand on a pile of rubble, and another with a ribbon around her neck.

Some suggest that another mural — a boy throwing an elderly man to the floor during a judo match — is an image of Russian President Vladimir Putin, whose black belt in this sport was revoked this year.

Bu gönderiyi Instagram’da gör Banksy (@banksy)’in paylaştığı bir gönderi

It’s not the first time Banksy’s paintings have been stolen from the streets where they were painted. The mural, painted by an artist in Paris, was removed in 2019 when thieves used an angle grinder to remove it from a wooden door.

The mural, which depicts a hooded woman in mourning, was dedicated to the victims of the 2015 terrorist attack at the Bataclan Music Hall, which killed 90 people. The stolen artwork was later found in Abruzzo, Italy.