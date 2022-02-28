Ukraine Under Attack Files ‘Genocide’ Case Against Russia: So What Is Genocide According to the United Nations?

Ukraine sued Russia, which invaded its territory. In the statement made by the International Court of Justice, the reasons for the case were also explained. Ukraine thinks Russia is trying to commit genocide.

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) has been content with announcing the case for the time being. However, given the war situation, it is thought that the ICJ will set the trial date as soon as possible. Ukraine wants an injunction against Russia as a result of the investigations to be made. So what exactly does the Genocide Convention mean?

The Convention belongs to the United Nations, including Russia.

The Genocide Convention, which is included in Ukraine’s accusations against Russia, was accepted by the United Nations, including Russia, in 1948. The agreement, whose full name is the “United Nations Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of Genocide”, as its name suggests, aims to prevent genocides and punish those responsible.

The Genocide Convention defines the term “genocide” as follows:

With intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnic, racial or religious group;

murder of group members;

Harming group members physically or mentally;

The group is exposed to living conditions that will end its physical existence completely or partially;

Inhibition of intra-heap duplication;

Transferring children from a group to another group

the processing of any of its actions.

In the 1948 convention of the United Nations, the situations that should be punished regarding genocide are explained as follows:

The following actions are penalized:

commit genocide;

cooperating to commit genocide;

to directly and publicly incite genocide;

Attempting to commit genocide;

To participate in the genocide.

