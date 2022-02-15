Ukraine-Russia crisis: Is Russia launching an information war against Ukraine?

The possibility of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine remains. While Western countries stated that this attack could start at any time, Ukraine invited them to meet with Russian officials.

According to experts, Russia controls how the tension is reflected in the media. So, how accurate are the Russian media’s projections? Is he starting an information war against Ukraine?

Sharing unverified information

Experts state that the Russian media portrays Ukraine negatively to the world and reports unconfirmed information.

In 2014, Russian state television channels had repeatedly given a voice to a refugee who claimed that Ukrainian soldiers had killed a three-year-old boy. However, the refugee’s statements were never substantiated and subsequently withdrawn.

Pro-government media channels also recently shared a video showing Ukrainian soldiers shooting at a group of refugees on the border with Belarus. This low-quality video, shot with an infrared camera, was shared on a soldier’s account on Facebook in December and was subsequently reported by Russian media. Immediately after this event, it turned out that the Facebook account where the video was shared and a local news channel with the news were hacked.