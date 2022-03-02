Ukraine Now Accepts Donations With This Joke Coin!

After Russia declared war on Ukraine, the crypto money ecosystem mobilized with the whole world, and Ukraine gratefully accepts this help. According to the information obtained, Ukraine now accepts donations with Dogecoin (DOGE).

DOGE Move from Ukraine

Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov announced on Twitter that they now accept donations with Dogecoin. In his statements on the subject, Fedorov said, “DOGE has exceeded the Russian ruble in value. We are starting to accept donations with joke coin. Now even with the meme token you can support our army and help us get rid of the Russian invaders.” used the phrases.

Fedorov also tagged Elon Musk and Billy Markus in his statements on the subject and shared his DOGE wallet address, saying, “Let’s do this.”

Great Support to Ukraine

Last week, Ukraine announced that it accepts crypto money donations with an official statement and shared their Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) addresses. According to blockchain records, over $20 million in Bitcoin and Ethereum donations have been made to Ukraine to date.

The country also stated in a new statement that it has started accepting Polkadot (DOT) donations, adding, “The people of Ukraine are grateful for the support and donations of the global crypto community while protecting our freedom.”

In addition, Ukraine announced that it will organize an airdrop for cryptocurrency donors who support them. Screenshots will be taken on March 3 and an airdrop will be held in return.

On the other hand, according to blockchain analytics firm Elliptic, the country has raised a total of more than $35 million in donations in various cryptocurrencies.