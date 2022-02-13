Ukraine invited 48 countries, including Russia, to the meeting

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitro Kuleba called on Russia and the parties to the Vienna Document to discuss the Russian build-up on the Ukrainian borders within 48 hours.

Kuleba, in his post on Twitter, stated that Russia’s offers to make a statement regarding its activities in its borders remained unanswered.

For this reason, Kuleba called on Russia and the parties to the Vienna Document to discuss the Russian build-up on the Ukrainian borders within 48 hours and stated that if Russia is serious about the indivisibility of security in the OSCE region, it has to fulfill its obligation of military transparency.

Kuleba, on February 11, pointed out that according to the Vienna Document on Confidence and Security-Enhancing Measures of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), Russia should make a detailed explanation about its activities in Ukraine. He stated that they had given a 48-hour deadline for the meeting, otherwise they would demand an extraordinary meeting before the countries party to the Vienna Document.