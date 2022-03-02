Ukraine Calls On PlayStation And Xbox To Block Russian Accounts

PlayStation: Today (02), Mykhailo Fedorov, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister, made a desperate appeal on his Twitter account, asking game developers and esports platforms to temporarily block all accounts of Russian and Belarusian players, prevent their participation in championships international and cancel any event in the two territories. Check out the post below:

@Xbox @PlayStation You are definitely aware of what is happening in Ukraine right now. Russia declare war not for Ukraine but for all civilized world. If you support human values, you should live the Russian market! pic.twitter.com/tnQr13BsSv — Mykhailo Fedorov (@FedorovMykhailo) March 2, 2022

In the tweet, in addition to the letter with the general request, Fedorov also states that if companies “support human values, they must exit the Russian market”, and marks Xbox and PlayStation, which have not yet commented on the request.

Other companies in the game industry such as SCS Software, Ubisoft, 11 bit Studios, CD Projekt RED and Bungie have been showing their support for the invaded country, using charities to raise funds to help the population at this complex time.

Russia is already suffering several sanctions in retaliation from other nations for the acts committed recently, and more than 6,000 of its inhabitants have been arrested for carrying out anti-war protests.